Scott (concussion) practiced fully again Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Scott managed to participate fully in each of Philadelphia's three practices, and his lack of an injury designation suggests the running back has cleared concussion protocol. With a fully healthy backfield for the first time since Week 1, the Eagles will likely use Scott and Kenneth Gainwell in change-of-pace roles behind D'Andre Swift, while Rashaad Penny could be relegated back to inactive status, which was the case in the season opener.