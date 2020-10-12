Scott carried the ball once for three yards in Week 5 against the Steelers.
Scott was factored out of the contest as the Eagles' running backs accounted for 12 just rushing attempts. His role has steadily declined as Miles Sanders has worked up to full strength, logging 19 attempts in five contests. At this point, he is solely a handcuff to Sanders in the case of an injury.
