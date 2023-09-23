Scott (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

Scott did participate in Saturday's practice in limited fashion, but it wasn't enough for him to suit up against the Buccaneers. Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) didn't have an injury listed on the team's final injury report meaning the Philadelphia backfield can certainly manage the loss of Scott with Gainwell, D'Andre Swift and Rashad Penny all likely seeing playing time Monday.