Scott (concussion) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Scott remains in the NFL's concussion protocol after he exited the Eagles' Week 2 win over the Vikings on Sept. 14 with the brain injury. While the running back might have made progress through the five-step protocol on some level in the ensuing week, Scott evidently didn't show enough improvement to get back on the practice field. He'll have two more chances to fit in some practice activity and potentially clear the protocol before the Eagles will have to give him a designation for Monday's game at Tampa Bay.