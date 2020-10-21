Scott is expected to serve as Philadelphia's top running back during Thursday's divisional match against the Giants, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Coach Doug Pederson officially ruled Miles Sanders (knee) out Wednesday, setting the stage for Scott to handle the bulk of carries versus New York. Corey Clement and Jason Huntley are also candidates to see work out of the Eagles' backfield, though Scott out-snapped each of them by a substantial margin after Sanders left the field Week 6. Scott also previously drew the start Week 1, when a hamstring injury forced Sanders to miss the season opener. The Giants are allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game (106.5) this season, and Scott is only averaging 3.2 yards per carry through six contests, but a workhorse role could allow the 25-year-old enough opportunities to log a serviceable fantasy performance even if he remains inefficient.