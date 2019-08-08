Scott (ankle) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Titans, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Scott has been dealing with an ankle injury this week, so he would be out there Thursday if he was healthy. This isn't a great sign for the Louisiana Tech product, considering the team signed Darren Sproles this offseason, and the depth chart is littered with quality backs. It's likely that youngsters Miles Sanders and Donnel Pumphrey get most of the run in the offense for Thursday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories