Scott caught one pass for four yards in Sunday's 38-31 win against Washington.

Scott missed Week 3 with a concussion and has since been on the field for a grand total of six offensive snaps in the last five games, including just one against the Commanders. In a sense, the fact that he received a touch on 100 percent of the snaps he played in Week 8 is an impressive figure, but it's not a performance which will have helped many fantasy teams. Scott needs at least one injury ahead of him on the depth chart if he's to play enough to have real fantasy relevance.