Scott filled in for Miles Sanders (knee) and finished with 65 yards on 15 carries and two receptions (five targets) for 14 yards in Sunday's 20-14 loss to Washington.

Scott made his third spot start in place of Sanders this season, and the results were on par with his previous opportunities in which he turned in solid, yet unspectacular, fantasy lines. The 25-year-old is a solid backup with some ability as a pass catcher, but he doesn't have much upside when he is asked to be anything more than that. Scott will become an restricted free agent this offseason, but with big turnover potentially coming for the Eagles, it is unclear whether the front office plans to retain him or not.