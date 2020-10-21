Scott is expected to handle the bulk of the touches out of the Philadelphia backfield in Thursday's game against the Giants, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

After coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that top back Miles Sanders (knee) won't play Week 7, Scott is positioned to start for the Eagles, just as he did Week 1, when Sanders was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Corey Clement and Jason Huntley also loom as candidates to see work out of the backfield, though Scott out-snapped Clement by a substantial margin after Sanders left the field in the Week 6 loss to the Ravens (Huntley was inactive). The Giants are allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game (106.5) this season, and Scott is only averaging 3.2 yards per carry through six contests, but a workhorse role could afford the 25-year-old enough opportunities to turn in a serviceable fantasy performance even if he remains inefficient.