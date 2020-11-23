Scott carried five times for 24 yards and caught all three of his targets for an additional 26 yards during Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Browns.

Scott averaged a respectable 4.8 yards per carry and once again made an impact as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He had at least 74 scrimmage yards in each of his previous three games and, although he took a step back in this one, he made the most of his touches even as Miles Sanders got the ball 19 times in this one. Up next is a Monday night matchup against the Seahawks and Scott could see a few extra passes thrown his way if Philadelphia finds itself playing from behind for most of the game.