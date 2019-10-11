Scott has been promoted to the Eagles' active roster ahead of the team's Week 6 clash with the Vikings.

The team placed fellow running back Corey Clement (shoulder) on injured reserve to create the roster spot. With Darren Sproles battling a quadriceps injury, Scott will slot in as Philadelphia's No. 3 running back behind Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders.

