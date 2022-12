Scott rushed six times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-22 win over the Giants. He also caught one pass for four yards.

Scott found the end zone for the second time this season. His three-yard rush late in the fourth quarter stretched the Eagles' lead to 34 points. While he did wind up with a season-high seven touches for the second consecutive week, five of those came with the game well out of reach in the fourth quarter.