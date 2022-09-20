Scott rushed four times for 19 yards and caught his lone target for two more yards in Monday's win over Minnesota.

Scott and Kenneth Gainwell split backup running back duties in Week 2, with Gainwell getting the edge in snaps (19 to 15) and Scott getting the edge in touches (five to three). That marks a change from Week 1, when Scott seemed clearly like the third back. Even in Scott and Gainwell were combined into one player, however, they'd be averaging a mere 40.5 yards per game on 10.5 touches, so neither will have much fantasy value as long as Miles Sanders remains healthy.