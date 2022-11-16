site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-boston-scott-receives-one-carry | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Boston Scott: Receives one carry
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Scott rushed once for five yards in Monday's Week 10 loss to Washington.
The Eagles were limited to just 50 offensive snaps as the Commanders dominated time of possession. Stott was on the field for just five of those snaps and made a minimal impression.
