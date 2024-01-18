Scott didn't play a very important role for the Eagles this season, finishing with 20 carries for 86 yards and adding four catches for 52 yards through the air.

Scott hasn't been a major part of the Eagles' offense at any point in his six-year career, but he'd managed to run for at least 217 yards in each of the previous four years, so his latest numbers represent a big step back. He also failed to reach the end zone for the first time since his two-game debut back in 2018. It's hard to envision the Eagles suddenly deciding to feature him more often next season.