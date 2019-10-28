Scott rushed five times for six yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-13 win over Buffalo. He also lost a fumble.

Scott gained two-thirds of his yards on his first touch of the game, a scoring run up the middle that made it 24-13 in the third quarter. After the defense forced a Buffalo three-and-out on the next possession, he muffed the ensuing punt, keeping the Bills in the contest momentarily. The team went back to the 24-year-old for mop-up duty after they had salted the game away with another touchdown, but he lost yards or was tackled for no gain on three of them. In all, the sixth-round pick from 2018 played just nine snaps on offense and probably has at most one more week of playing time left with Darren Sproles (quad) due to return to practice this week.