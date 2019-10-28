Eagles' Boston Scott: Scores first touchdown of season
Scott rushed five times for six yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-13 win over Buffalo. He also lost a fumble.
Scott gained two-thirds of his yards on his first touch of the game, a scoring run up the middle that made it 24-13 in the third quarter. After the defense forced a Buffalo three-and-out on the next possession, he muffed the ensuing punt, keeping the Bills in the contest momentarily. The team went back to the 24-year-old for mop-up duty after they had salted the game away with another touchdown, but he lost yards or was tackled for no gain on three of them. In all, the sixth-round pick from 2018 played just nine snaps on offense and probably has at most one more week of playing time left with Darren Sproles (quad) due to return to practice this week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8,...
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....