Scott carried the ball four times for 10 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Lions.

Scott was the fourth Eagle to rush for a touchdown on the day, as his one-yard run late in the third quarter followed previous scores by Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell. Despite the touchdown, the game didn't offer much reason for fantasy players to invest in Scott, as he saw the field for just 14 snaps.