Scott is positioned to be the No. 2 running back in Philadelphia, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Scott did nice work in that same role late last year, scoring four TDs over the final four games of the regular season while averaging 4.0 yards on 38 carries and 8.7 yards on 23 catches. He also saw some work on punt and kick returns, so the inevitable Darren Sproles comparisons aren't solely based on his stature (5-foot-6). The Eagles probably wouldn't lean on Scott for huge workloads in the event of a Miles Sanders injury, but it is worth noting that the 25-year-old is listed at 203 pounds, making him stocky more so than small. Beyond Sanders and Scott, the Eagles have Corey Clement and a trio of undrafted young players in their backfield.