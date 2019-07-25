Boston Scott is likely ticketed for the practice squad now that the Eagles have re-signed Darren Sproles, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Per Doug Pederson's own words in June, Scott had seized hold of the 'Darren Sproles' role after a fantastic spring. That was until the real Darren Sproles decided to come back, making a similarly diminutive back like Scott redundant. The 24-year-old will now have to depend on injury in order to see the playing field in the regular season.