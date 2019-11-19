Scott carried the ball seven times for 26 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to New England.

Scott tied his season-high in carries but wasn't able to do much with them. He started alongside Miles Sanders but saw just 14 offensive snaps compared to 64 for Sanders. The 24-year-old also handled punt and kick returns for the Eagles. With Darren Sproles (quad) out for the season and Jordan Howard's shoulder ailing, Scott could see a similar role Week 13 against Seattle, even with the team's recent addition of Jay Ajayi.