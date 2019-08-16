Scott (ankle) rushed seven times for 43 yards and one touchdown in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Scott was held out of the preseason opener with an ankle injury, but he was ready to go for the second week of the preseason. The 24-year-old is coming off a rookie season in which he didn't play an offensive snap in two games, and he's facing tough odds to make the 53-man roster given the quality of backs already in the backfield.