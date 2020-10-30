Scott will draw the start at running back against Dallas on Sunday, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.

Miles Sanders (knee) has already been ruled out for Week 8, so Scott will be the lead back for a second-straight game. He touched the ball 15 times last week, totaling 92 yards and a touchdown. The projected game script against a Dallas team that has only scored 13 points over its last two games and that will be starting a third-string, rookie quarterback would seem to indicate another solid outing for the 25-year-old is in store.