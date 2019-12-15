Scott rushed six times for 26 yards and caught all seven of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 37-27 win over Washington.

Scott delivered a nice PPR performance, but he played second fiddle to Miles Sanders, who turned 19 carries and six catches into 172 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Until Jordan Howard (shoulder) returns, Scott should continue to see a handful of touches per game in a change-of-pace role behind Sanders.