Scott rushed four times for 19 yards and caught all three of his targets for 24 yards in the Eagles' 37-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

As anticipated, Scott took a backseat to Miles Sanders, who returned to a usual workload in his season debut. Sanders saw 23 touches to Scott's seven, going over 100 yards with a touchdown. Barring another setback for Sanders, Scott will be left to pick up scraps in this offense, and fantasy-relevant production will be difficult to attain.