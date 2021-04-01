Scott has signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Eagles, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With only two accredited seasons to his name, Scott will need to wait until next spring for his first shot at restricted free agency. He's a clear No. 2 on Philadelphia's backfield depth chart heading into April, but there's still plenty of time for the team to add competition before training camp. Scott averaged 4.7 yards on 80 carries and 8.5 yards on 25 catches last season, though he barely got any touches when Miles Sanders was healthy. Scott's four starts accounted for 51 of his 80 carries (64 percent) and nine of his 25 receptions (36 percent).