Scott (illness) wasn't in attendance for practice Thursday, Chris Franklin of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
A non-COVID-19-related illness kept Scott off the field for the second day in a row, muddling his status as Sunday's game against the Jets approaches. Since Scott isn't dealing with an injury, he at least appears to be a more realistic candidate to play than Jordan Howard (knee), who sat out last week's loss to the Giants and still hasn't returned to practice. Meanwhile, the Eagles' top two contributors on the ground -- lead back Miles Sanders and quarterback Jalen Hurts -- are nursing ankle injuries, but both players were practicing Thursday and have expressed confidence that they'll be ready to suit up Sunday.