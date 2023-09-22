Scott (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Friday.
Contrary to an earlier report, it seems that Scott has yet to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, though his ability to practice in a limited capacity Friday was still a step in the right direction. Fellow running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) was a full participant Friday. Gainwell and D'Andre Swift are expected to lead Philadelphia's backfield Monday against the Buccaneers, while Saturday's injury report will reveal whether Scott will have an injury designation.
