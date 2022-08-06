Scott will not practice after suffering a concussion Thursday, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.
The versatile back evidently suffered a concussion from a big hit during Thursday's practice and will thus miss some time. Expect the likes of Jason Huntley and Kennedy Brooks to see more practice time so long as Scott is unable to play.
