Scott is considered day to day with a lower-body injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Meanwhile, fellow Eagles running back Miles Sanders is listed as week to week, also dealing with an unspecified lower-body injury. Corey Clement figures to take a bunch of first-team practice reps this week, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll have a significant role in the season opener, as it sounds like Sanders and Scott should be ready for the game at Washington (scheduled for Sept. 13). Scott is expected to serve as Philly's No. 2 back this year.