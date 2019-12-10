Eagles' Boston Scott: Surprise standout Monday
Scott rushed 10 times for 59 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-17 overtime win over the Giants. He also caught all six of his targets for 69 yards.
Scott saw his role increased after starting tailback Miles Sanders was forced to exit while dealing with cramps. Although Sanders would ultimately return to the action, Scott made the most of his newfound opportunity, scoring a two-yard touchdown to close the third quarter and popping big plays in both the running and passing games. In the end, the 2018 sixth-rounder topped 100 scrimmage yards for the first time, helping the Eagles to a crucial victory along the way. Such an accomplishment could very well earn Scott some extra snaps in Week 15 versus the Redskins even with Sanders likely to be fully healthy then.
