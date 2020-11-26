Scott (abdomen) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate.
In the seven contests in which Miles Sanders has been active this season, Scott has totaled 29 touches for 185 yards and one TD while averaging 17.4 offensive snaps per game. Such a workload is difficult to rely upon for consistent fantasy output, and now with an abdominal injury in tow, Scott has a cloud hanging over his head for Monday night's game against the Seahawks.
