Scott rushed three times for five yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Giants.

With D'Andre Swift out due to illness and the Eagles resting several starters in the second half, Scott was able to play 20 offensive snaps, doubling his season high. The result was another uneventful game for the sixth-year running back, and it's fair to wonder whether he has a future with the Eagles given that he received just 24 touches (20 carries and four receptions) all season.