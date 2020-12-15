site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Boston Scott: Three carries in win
RotoWire Staff
Scott carried the ball three times for six yards and caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over New Orleans.
Scott has seen three or fewer carries and targets in four of his past five games. Meanwhile, Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts garnered 32 carries between them.
