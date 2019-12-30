Eagles' Boston Scott: Three TDs in Week 17
Scott carried the ball 19 times for 54 yards and three touchdowns and caught four of six targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Giants.
Miles Sanders left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return, but even with Jordan Howard back in the lineup, it was Scott who stepped up and led the team in both rushing and receiving yards while scoring three red-zone TDs in the second half as the Eagles broke the game open. With the NFC East title now in hand and a wild-card battle against the Seahawks ahead next weekend, Scott could again have a significant role in the offense if Sanders isn't 100 percent.
