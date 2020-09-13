Scott carried nine times for 35 yards and caught both his targets for an additional 19 yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Washington.

Scott received the most carries out of the Philadelphia backfield, but he managed just 3.9 yards per carry against a tough defensive front. He made a couple of nice gains as a pass catcher but still finished with an uninspiring final stat line. Corey Clement and Jason Huntley combined for just 20 yards on seven carries as the entire team struggled to get going after halftime. Scott was starting in place of Miles Sanders (hamstring) and should see a diminished role if his teammate is deemed healthy enough to make his season debut.