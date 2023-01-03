Scott rushed twice for six yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Saints.

Scott made a minimal impact in a game in which the Eagles' offense fell flat as a unit, though his two carries were two more than he'd managed in either of the previous two weeks. He also out-snapped fellow depth running back Kenneth Gainwell by a 18-15 margin and tied him in touches. That could have made Scott an interesting Week 18 play had the Eagles manage to secure a first-round bye this week, allowing them to rest their starters for the regular-season finale, but the loss means that Miles Sanders will remain the only Philadelphia running back worth considering.