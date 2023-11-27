Scott rushed twice for 14 yards and was targeted once with an incomplete pass in Sunday's win against Buffalo.
The game went into the fifth quarter, but Scott saw the field for a total of just five offensive snaps, indicating that he remains a very minor part of the Eagles' game plan. He's topped out at 10 offensive snaps this season, and that came all the way back in Week 2.
