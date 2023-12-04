Scott finished Sunday's loss to the 49ers with one carry for two yards and one 27-yard reception.
By Scott's low standards, it was a productive day, as his 29 total yards represented his second-highest tally of the season. It's possible Scott sees a bigger role next week against the Cowboys if D'Andre Swift's undisclosed injury is serious enough to keep him off the field, but if that doesn't happen, Scott's average of 1.7 touches per game leaves him far from fantasy consideration.
