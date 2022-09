Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that Scott (ribs) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Scott didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a rib issue that he presumably picked up in the team's Week 3 win over Washington and probably won't be available for Week 4. In his likely absence, Trey Sermon is expected to make his Eagles debut as the third-string RB behind Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.