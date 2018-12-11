The Eagles will sign Scott off the Saints' practice squad Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Scott, a sixth-round rookie out of Louisiana Tech, will add some depth to the Philadelphia backfield in light of Corey Clement's knee injury. It's likely that most of Scott's initial opportunities with the Eagles will come on special teams, but there's a small chance he can squeeze in work with the offense as the season winds down.

