Scott has been deemed out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to personal reasons.

Scott has appeared in all but one of Philly's eight games this season, and it's unclear what issue(s) will keep him from playing Week 9. The 5-foot-6 running back has played just eight offensive snaps this season, so his absence could leave Rashaad Penny to play an increased role on special teams while D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell continue to handle the bulk of the Eagles' rushing workload.