Scott (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

After missing all three practices this week due to a rib injury, Scott unsurprisingly won't be available to Philly's offense Week 4. While Miles Sanders has been the team's unquestioned No. 1 running back this season, the second and third options have received snaps and touches. Kenneth Gainwell figures to remain the No. 2 on Sunday, with Trey Sermon active for the first time as an Eagle.