Scott appears to be Philadelphia's No. 2 running back through the first few days of training camp, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

The Eagles have a deep group of running backs, with Scott and starter Miles Sanders joined by Kerryon Johnson, Jordan Howard and fifth-round pick Kenneth Gainwell. The latter is arguably the biggest threat to Scott's backup role, but the veteran will at least get a chance to defend it, following a 2020 campaign in which he averaged 5.0 yards on 80 carries and 8.5 yards on 25 receptions. Gainwell is also a smaller back with promising receiving skills, so it'll be hard to find find steady roles for both him and Scott unless Sanders is injured or benched.