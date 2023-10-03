Scott returned from a concussion for Week 4's overtime win against the Commanders, but his only snaps came on special teams.

Scott saw the field for the first time since he exited with a concussion in the third quarter against the Vikings in Week 2, but he wasn't part of the offensive gameplan. D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell were the only players to see the field at running back in Week 4. It's not yet clear whether Scott's lack of offensive snaps will be a pattern that continues next week against the Rams, or if he was merely being ramped back up after his head injury.