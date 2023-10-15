Roby suffered a shoulder injury Sunday against the Jets and is questionable to return.

Roby headed to the medical tent and then the locker room after grabbing his left shoulder in the third quarter and has since been deemed questionable to return. His departure further thins a Philadelphia secondary that is already missing Darius Slay (knee) and Avonte Maddox (pectoral), while Reed Blankenship also departed against the Jets on Sunday with an injury to his ribs. Mekhi Garner entered the contest for the first time this season to pick up some snaps.