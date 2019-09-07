Brooks (Achilles) is not listed on the Eagles' injury report ahead of their Week 1 game against the Redskins, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brooks' availability is pretty remarkable considering he ruptured his Achilles in January. Still, Halapoulivaati Vaitai worked with the first-team at practice during the week, so the Eagles may be easing the expected starter back into the swing of things. Regardless, it is an impressive recovery for the 30-year-old.