Brooks dislocated his shoulder in Sunday's win over the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brooks will get further tests on his shoulder Monday, which should provide more clarity on his status for the postseason. The Eagles will have a home game in the wild-card round after clinching the NFC East with Sunday's victory.

