Coach Doug Pederson relayed the illness Brooks suffered during Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Seahawks was anxiety related, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. "This is a real-life issue," Pederson said. "This is not a football issue with [Brooks]."

Brooks didn't return to the contest after leaving, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced him at right guard. The Eagles will play Miami on Sunday.