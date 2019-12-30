Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Brooks (shoulder) will miss the rest of the 2019 season, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Pederson also confirmed that Brooks will require surgery to address the dislocated shoulder he suffered during Sunday's win over the Giants, according to Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News. Matt Pryor filled in for Brooks in Week 17, and he could be in line to start at right guard during the wild-card round against Seattle.