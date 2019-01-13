Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Exits Sunday's game
Brooks sustained a leg injury during Sunday's divisional-round game at New Orleans, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Brooks was carted off the field in the first quarter with what appears to be a serious injury. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 29-year-old suffered a severe lower leg injury and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely.
